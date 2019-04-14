|
James Tanner, Jr.
Asheville - James Thomas "Jim" Tanner, Jr. passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 due to kidney failure.
Jim was born to Jim and Louise Tanner on October 8, 1931 in Avery County, where his father was employed by the Avery County School System for many years. He grew up in Northampton County, but later returned to Avery County, where he graduated from Cranberry High School and, later, married his wife of 66 years, Betty Briggs Tanner. Mr. Tanner graduated from NC State University, and retired from the State of North Carolina Mineral Research Laboratory. He was also a veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughter, Suzan Tanner McCoury and husband Dickie; son, James Thomas Tanner, III; former daughter-in-law, Candace Tanner; granddaughters: Myra and Sarah; sister, Iris Johnson; two nephews; and his two cats who brought him great joy.
Per Mr. Tanner's request, a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at 5 Auburndale Drive, Asheville, NC 28806.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NC Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806-9315, or to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019