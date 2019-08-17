|
|
James "Jim" Taylor
Arden - James "Jim" Taylor, 75, passed away on Wednesday August 14th at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was the husband of Gail Taylor and the son of the late Lawton and Blanche Taylor.
Jim retired from Skyland Distributing and was a member of the Lake Hills Church of Candler where he was a member of "The Chain Gang", performing much needed projects for the church family. He loved to fish and enjoyed wood working. He loved all types of sports, especially baseball. Jim dearly loved his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two borthers, Bobby and Guy Taylor; one sister, Mary Trexler; and several aunts and uncles.
James is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Gail Taylor; two daughters, Stephanie Collins and Susan Taylor; two grandchildren, Chris and Kaitlyn; two brothers, Gary (Sheila) Taylor and Eddie (Patty) Taylor; and several neices and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hooper Stillwell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Lake Hills Church of Candler, NC or the Charles George Veterans Memorial System in Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 17, 2019