Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery
James Taylor, Jr.

Swannanoa - James Walter Taylor, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Norton, VA, Mr. Taylor had resided in Buncombe County for most of his life. He retired from the Sanitation Department of the City of Asheville following 35 years of service. Mr. Taylor was the son of the late James Walter and Louise Morgan Taylor, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Dallas Mildred Ward Taylor; son, Clarence Elmore Taylor; and daughters: Brenda Smallon and Rose Goldsmith.

Surviving are his children: Louise Russell, Linda Taylor, Rebecca Rice, and James Walter Taylor, Jr. and wife Mary; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
