James Thomas Dobbins
Candler - James Thomas Dobbins, 89, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
Born in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, he was the son of the late James W. Dobbins and Lora Mae Matthews Dobbins. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Christine Morrow and Betty Jean McKee.
A former tugboat captain, he served in three branches of the US Military, the Navy, Air Force and Army, totaling more than 20 years, including duty in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was a Bronze Star and Vietnam Presidential Citation recipient.
Following his retirement, he and Mrs. Dobbins lived in Florida before moving to Maggie Valley where they owned and operated a campground, then to Buncombe County in 2004, where they joined Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Monroe Dobbins; daughters, Cheri Allegood of Atlanta, GA and Donna McCall of Sylva; sons, James Thomas Dobbins, Jr.,of Tacoma, WA and Mark Pomraning of Hendersonville; grandchildren Alvin Miller, Leland Burroughs, Sarajane Case, Rachel Pomraning, Kristoffer Allegood, Heather Fleming, Cory Dobbins and Shawna Cross, four great-grandchildren; and sister Doris Pope.
Funeral services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Allen L. Monroe will officiate.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 11, 2019