Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Swannanoa, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Conroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vincent Conroy Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Vincent Conroy Jr. Obituary
James Vincent Conroy, Jr.

Black Mountain - James Vincent Conroy, Jr., 74, of Black Mounation, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

Born in Wilmington to the late James Vincent Conroy, Sr. and Ruth McCoy Conroy, he worked in Commercial Finance and was a veteran of the US Air Force.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Catherine Crews Conroy; three daughters, Christy Conroy Parrish of Chapel Hill, Alison Crews Conroy of Black Mountain and Catherine Robin Conroy of Fairview; two grandchildren, Keely Danielle Parrish and Cameron Elizabeth Parrish; and one sister, Joanne Miller of Summerville, SC.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Swannanoa of which he was a member. Father Matthew Leonard will officiate.

After the service the family will be at unWINE'd at Mellie Mac's, 304 W. State St., Black Mountain.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now