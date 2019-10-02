|
James Vincent Conroy, Jr.
Black Mountain - James Vincent Conroy, Jr., 74, of Black Mounation, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
Born in Wilmington to the late James Vincent Conroy, Sr. and Ruth McCoy Conroy, he worked in Commercial Finance and was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Catherine Crews Conroy; three daughters, Christy Conroy Parrish of Chapel Hill, Alison Crews Conroy of Black Mountain and Catherine Robin Conroy of Fairview; two grandchildren, Keely Danielle Parrish and Cameron Elizabeth Parrish; and one sister, Joanne Miller of Summerville, SC.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Swannanoa of which he was a member. Father Matthew Leonard will officiate.
After the service the family will be at unWINE'd at Mellie Mac's, 304 W. State St., Black Mountain.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019