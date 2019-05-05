Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeLeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vincent "Jim" DeLeo Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Vincent "Jim" DeLeo Ph.D. Obituary
James "Jim" Vincent DeLeo, PhD

Asheville - James "Jim" Vincent" DeLeo, PhD, 77, of Asheville, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

A more detailed look at Jim's life and legacy will be published over the coming days. Please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com to sign a memorial guest register and leave a message of condolence for his family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now