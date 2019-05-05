|
|
James "Jim" Vincent DeLeo, PhD
Asheville - James "Jim" Vincent" DeLeo, PhD, 77, of Asheville, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 3, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
A more detailed look at Jim's life and legacy will be published over the coming days. Please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com to sign a memorial guest register and leave a message of condolence for his family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019