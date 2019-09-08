Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
1940 - 2019
James W. "Jim" Luther Obituary
James "Jim" W. Luther

FAIRVIEW - James "Jim" W. Luther, age 79, of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Mr. Luther was born June 8, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Harold Luther and Pauline Sprouse Luther Rice; he lived in Buncombe County all his life. He retired from Drexel Heritage in Black Mountain after 40 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Luther was preceded in death by brothers, Burnice and John Luther, and sister, Mildred Collette.

Mr. Luther is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Wooten Luther; daughters, Angie Williams and husband Joe, and Donna Luther; sons, Mike Luther and wife Vicki, and Richard Luther; five granddaughters; four great- granddaughters and one great-grandson on the way; sister, Cora Gillespie and husband Conley; brother, David Luther; sister-in-law Betty Luther; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville with Reverend Donald Hare officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Luther's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
