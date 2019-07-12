Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery
James W. Orr


1954 - 2019
James W. Orr Obituary
James W. Orr

Asheville - James William "Jim" Orr, 65, of Asheville, went to his eternal home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A native of Asheville, James was the only son of Billy Orr and of the late Margaret Jordan Orr.

James retired from Mills Manufacturing after 40 years of service. He was an avid TV fan, and enjoyed weed eating and yard work with his dad.

In addition to his father, James is survived by "special family" Ronnie and Patti Evans, and Kennedy Ensley.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with Chaplain Brenda Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of CarePartners and CarePartners Hospice, and a very special thank you to Traci McKinney with CarePartners for going above and beyond. We love you dearly!

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 12, 2019
