James Walker Shields



Asheville - Rev. James Walker Shields residing at the WNC Baptist retirement home went to meet his Lord and Savior May, 24, 2019. Born, Sept. 15, 1922 in Pittsburgh PA, to Fred and Evangeline Shields he graduated from Nyack Missionary Training Institute, Nyack, NY and Toccoa Falls College, Toccoa, GA. He resided in Asheville since 1954.



He pastored churches in Birmingham, AL and in the Emma and Stony Knob communities near Asheville. He also worked at the T.C. Smith Drug Co. in Asheville and was a piano tuner-technician.



He was pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Lula Shields, and by brother John Bernarr Shields.



He is survived by sons, Mark Shields of West Mifflin, PA; David Shields (Rhonda) of Fletcher and Phillip Shields of Hendersonville and other extended family.



Family and friends are invited to graveside services at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd, Asheville at 10:30, Thursday, May, 30, 2019.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be made in his memory to the Great Commission Fund of the Christian and Missionary Alliance.



Https://secure.cmalliance.org/give/



