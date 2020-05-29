James "Jim" Wallace Alexander
Asheville - James "Jim" Wallace Alexander, 69, went home to be with the Lord in Heaven on May 25, 2020, after a long battle of medical conditions. He was surrounded at his bedside by his family in his home in Asheville.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Wallace Alexander & Ruth Harwood Alexander. He is survived by his daughters Angel Cahill (husband John) and Tequila Rice (husband Brian), brother, Mike Alexander; and sister, Linda Israel (husband Mike).
Jim was an avid carpenter and spent 20 plus years working at Bussman Fuse in Black Mountain. He was a second father to many and helped anyone in time of need, even if he gave his last. A very special thanks to all his friends he made through the years as well as those family members who he counted on through the years including but not limited to Clint, Ashley, Travis & Chris.
Jim will lie in rest at Groce Funeral Home, Sunday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The graveside funeral service will be led by Rev. Donati on Monday June 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Maney Branch Cemetery.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.