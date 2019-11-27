|
|
James William Vlahos
Arden, NC - James William Vlahos, 85, of Arden, NC, passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.
Mr. Vlahos was born in Williamsport, PA, on October 3, 1934, to the late James G. and Emma Vlahos. He was married to his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra L. Vlahos. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1952 and earned a degree at Ursinus College in 1956. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity and was a chemical engineer with IBM, with whom he retired after many years of service. Mr. Vlahos was an avid bowler and Penn State football fan. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Vlahos; and two sisters, Katherine Shaffer and Martha Vlahos.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra L.; a daughter, Jamie; two sons, Michael and James Vlahos, Jr.; a sister, Mary Kocher; four grandchildren, Andrea Furlani, Nicholas, Annaleigh Corn, and Seth Weir; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019