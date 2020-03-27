Resources
Asheville - James (Jim) L. Wilson, 77, passed away on March 11, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Jim grew up in Ohio, graduated from Worthington High School in 1960, and earned his BA from Otterbein University. He served as a Lieutenant JG on the Destroyer USS Wedderburn during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, his two children, five grandchildren, two sisters, two step-children, and other loved family and friends.

There will be a private service for the family. Donations can be made in memory of James L. Wilson to Grace Village Medical Clinic, https://thegracevillage.com/giving, or a veteran's .

Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
