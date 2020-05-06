|
James "Jim" Young
Leicester - James "Jim" Lee Young, age 64, a wonderful son, a loving daddy, and grandfather and a special brother, entered into his eternal Heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Jim was born May 29, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. He retired from Square D Corporation with 32 dedicated years of service. Mr. Young's faith was an important part of his life and he was a devoted member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Leicester, where he served on several church committees. Jim was a man who could fabricate anything. This was truly evident as everyone in the community always called upon him for assistance if they needed anything built or repaired. He was a man who was always caring and willing to lend anyone a helping hand. Jim enjoyed all car racing, was a member of several pit crews, and also was the driver of dragsters. Wonderful memories will forever be cherished of the happy times that Jim and his family spent at the lake together. He was a creative cook, and family and friends always looked forward to tasting the delicious homemade dishes that "Pop" would prepare. As we remember Jim, we think of a man with a kind and caring heart, a man who loved his family and a man who served his Lord and Savior. He will never be forgotten.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy Wilson Young, who passed away in 2011.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Troy Lee Young and Carolyn Waddell Young of Candler; his son, James Clay Young and his wife Lauren Taylor Young of Leicester; his daughter, Amanda Marlowe and her husband Steven Marlowe of Leicester; grandchildren, Chelsey Green and her husband Caleb, and Haley, Malea, and Peyton Marlowe; sisters, Diane Boydston, Susan Wilson and her husband Eugene and Donna Franklin and her husband Dennis all of Candler; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service to honor and remember Jim will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in his memory to Zion Hill Baptist Church, Vacation Bible School Program, 1008 Newfound Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020