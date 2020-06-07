Jamie Robert Lance
Jamie Robert Lance

Brevard - Jamie Robert Lance, age 46, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 6pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with the Revs. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. and Allen Rash officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
JUN
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
