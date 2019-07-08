|
Jan Carol Shaver
- - After successfully and courageously battling several cancers, Jan Shaver passed away on June 1, 2019.
Jan attended Asheville High School and graduated from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Several years ago, she returned to live in Asheville. Born May 28, 1955, she is predeceased in death by her brother, Brad Shaver, and her father, D.R. Shaver. She is survived by her mother, Betty Speaks Shaver.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2:00 p.m., @ Deerwood Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . https://donate3.cancer.org/?lang=en.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 8, 2019