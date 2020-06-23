Jane Beaver
Maggie Valley - Jane Phelps Beaver, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Advent Health.
A native of Fulton County, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Phelps and Wylma Campbell Shelnutt (Charlie). In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde R. "Jim" Beaver who died in 2018; beloved son, Clyde R. "Dick" Beaver, Jr.; sister, Mary Bass; and a brother Robert Phelps. Jane graduated from UNC-Asheville School of Nursing and was a Surgical Nurse with Mission Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church where she was a very active member. Jane served as Secretary for United Methodist Women. She loved to travel, sew, crafting, painting, dancing, baking, gardening, Genealogy and needlepoint. Jane had a wonderful sense of humor, she was quick witted, razor sharp and loved pranks. She was a loving, devoted wife to Jimmy and mother to Dick; most of all Jane treasured being a grandmother.
Jane is survived by three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; Carey Pace (Shawn), and their children, Nathan and Cora, Jim Beaver (Miriam), and their children, David, Isaiah and Samuel and Dana Smith (Kevin).
A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Women at www.unitedmethodistwomen.org, or National Office, at 475 Riverside Drive, 15th Floor, New York, New York, 10115.
The care of Mrs. Beaver has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.