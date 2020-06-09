Jane Coxe
Jane Coxe

Asheville - Jane Jewell Coxe, 91, of Asheville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Born and raised in Newton, Massachusetts, daughter of T. Edson Jewell, Jr. and Sarah Buchan Jewell. Graduated from The Winsor School and Wellesley College, Class of 1950.

Jane worked as a cryptanalyst for the National Security Administration (NSA) in Washington, DC from 1951-1954. She wed Dr. Joseph Wentworth Coxe III of Roanoke, Virginia on May 1, 1954, at the National Cathedral.

Jane has been a resident of Asheville since 1963. An active volunteer, she served as President of the Asheville Art Museum, co-founded Money Madders, a women's stock club, and contributed her time and talent to the Women's Medical Auxiliary and other civic organizations.

Jane's home away from home was Asheville's Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served as parish secretary for many years and sang in the choir until she was 80 years old. She enjoyed her retirement at the Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.

Her husband proceeded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Patty J. Russell; two daughters, Susan Coxe Wellington and Sally Jewell Coxe; son-in-law Jeffrey Wellington; two grandsons, Andrew and Benjamin and his wife, Jennifer Wellington and a great granddaughter, Beatrix.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's memory to Trinity Episcopal Church or to the Bonobo Conservation Initiative (bonobo.org).

Morris Funeral and Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
