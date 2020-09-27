1/1
Jane Elizabeth Rice Wallin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Elizabeth Rice Wallin

Mars Hill - Jane Elizabeth Rice Wallin, age 63, of Bailey Street, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She is the daughter of the late Joe and Hope Fisher Rice. Jane was a member of Grace Point Church at Woodland Hills and owner/operator of Mountain Laurel Realty in Mars Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Wallin; sons, Joseph "Cory" Wallin (Emily) of Fairview, Jacob Freddie Wallin of Sevierville, TN and Jared Andrew Wallin (Savannah) of Mars Hill; sister, Peggy Rice of Elberton, GA; grandchildren, Zeke and Addie Wallin and aunts, Averyl F. Baldwin of Marshall, Ruth B. Fisher of Asheville, Helen R. Franklin of Asheville,and Pereda R. Paty "Sis" of Bristol, TN.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Gary Hensley will conduct the service. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the donations are requested to be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Yancey County, 856 Georges Fork Rd, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved