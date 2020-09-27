Jane Elizabeth Rice Wallin
Mars Hill - Jane Elizabeth Rice Wallin, age 63, of Bailey Street, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She is the daughter of the late Joe and Hope Fisher Rice. Jane was a member of Grace Point Church at Woodland Hills and owner/operator of Mountain Laurel Realty in Mars Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Wallin; sons, Joseph "Cory" Wallin (Emily) of Fairview, Jacob Freddie Wallin of Sevierville, TN and Jared Andrew Wallin (Savannah) of Mars Hill; sister, Peggy Rice of Elberton, GA; grandchildren, Zeke and Addie Wallin and aunts, Averyl F. Baldwin of Marshall, Ruth B. Fisher of Asheville, Helen R. Franklin of Asheville,and Pereda R. Paty "Sis" of Bristol, TN.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Gary Hensley will conduct the service. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the donations are requested to be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Yancey County, 856 Georges Fork Rd, Burnsville, NC 28714.
