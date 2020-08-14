Jane Golden
Asheville - Jane Lohr Golden, age 93, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Lincolnton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late George Edmund and Gladys Lackey Lohr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Jacob Bowles Golden. Jane retired in 1992 from Givens Estates as the resident services coordinator after ten years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waynesville.
Jane is survived by a daughter, Anne Golden, of Asheville; two sons, Jacob B. Golden, and his wife Patrice, of Lake Junaluska and Jonathan Golden, of Hickory; two granddaughters, Rachel Golden and Alexa Duncan; and a grandson, Israel Golden.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Hickory, North Carolina. Due to Covid-19, all protocols and mandates are requested to be followed, including mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMAR-Givens Estates House, 650 Barrett Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
