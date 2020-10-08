1/1
Jane Perry Hildebrand
1927 - 2020
Jane Perry Hildebrand

Asheville - Jane Perry Hildebrand, 93, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, Jane was the daughter of the late David Henry Perry, Jr. and Jennie Blackiston Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Hildebrand, Jr.

Mrs. Hildebrand was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School, class of 1943, and St. Genevieve Jr. College. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and was a past president of The Junior League of Asheville.

Surviving are her daughters, Deedee Hildebrand and Ellen Cole (Russ); son, Pete Hildebrand (Jan); grandchildren, Janie and Ben Cole; sister-in-law, Katherine H. Long; nieces, Katherine Long and Mary Ruth Flores; and first cousins, Craig Hurst and Al Matthews.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eblen Charities, Asheville Humane Society, or Trinity Episcopal Church.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
