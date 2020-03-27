|
Jane Roberts
Asheville - Carolyn Jane Roberts, 85, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.
Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jane was a daughter of the late Robert Frank and Annie Eliza Coleman Rogers. She was married to William F. "Bob" Roberts, who died in 2007, and was also preceded in death by a son, Michael A. Roberts.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Emory School of Nursing and devoted her career in nursing to Appalachian Hall and Mission/St. Joseph Hospital until her retirement in 1998. Upon retirement she continued as a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital. Jane loved gardening and became a Master Gardener. She spent many hours in her garden, the church garden, and working in the Master Gardener's many volunteer programs. She was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by a daughter, Frances A. Ball (Keith); sons, Joseph T. Roberts (Becky), John P. Roberts (Maria), Thomas A. Roberts (Robin), David A. Roberts, and daughter-in-law Peggy Roberts; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Nelle Chenowith.
The Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa will officiate at a family graveside service Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 768 Asbury Road, Candler, NC 28715.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020