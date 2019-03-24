|
Janet Brock Burdette
Asheville - Janet Brock Burdette, 82, a long-time resident of Asheville, passed away peacefully on the 21st of March.
Born in Kingsport, TN, Janet spent her early years living in Daytona Beach, FL. She later moved to Charlotte, NC where she met her husband, Richard, of over 57 years. They later moved to Asheville, NC, where they raised their three children. Janet loved good food, time on the beach, gathering with family and friends on her back porch, and most recently spoiling her two beloved grandsons.
She is survived by her husband Richard Burdette; daughter Sandra Burdette; son Mark Burdette and daughter-in-law Tanya Burdette; son David "Coach" Burdette and daughter-in-law Julia Burdette and grandsons Wesley and Andrew Burdette - all of Asheville, NC. Janet is also survived by her niece Pam Lawson and her husband Billy and their children Brock Lawson and Jessie Lawson; nephew Bill Worling and his wife Sira and his daughters Kimberly Kiss and Lindsey Worling; and nephew Steve Worling and his wife Christine; niece Dana Brock; and nephew Bob Brock. She will missed by many friends who she loved very dearly.
Janet was an avid reader and loved books of all genres. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Literacy Council of Buncombe County, 31 College Place # B221, Asheville, NC 28801. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019