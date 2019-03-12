|
|
Janet DeWeese Hampton
Asheville - Janet DeWeese Hampton passed into the next life on March 10, 2019. She was born June 13, 1936 to the late Arlo and Beth Baker DeWeese. She grew up in Asheville and lived here nearly all her life.
She and her husband, Paul, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on March 7th. They lived a beautiful life together, enjoying the same home in Asheville for fifty years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard DeWeese and her sister, Joan Mathews.
In her younger years, she worked in the office at the Terry Company in Asheville, and later spent many years at Wachovia Bank on Merrimon Avenue.
Janet was keenly focused on making a good life for her two daughters. She and Paul provided everything they needed and nearly everything they wanted in this life to the very end. She fiercely loved her daughters and her grandchildren. She also loved her little dog Moy.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; her daughters, Beth Hampton Jones (Don Barrier) and Laura Hampton Bratsch (Steve); a brother, Dennis DeWeese (Jeannie) and four grandchildren, Caleb and Ivey Jones and Jacob and Rebecca Bratsch.
The family appreciates flowers or donations may be made to either Eliada Homes or the Asheville Humane Society in Janet's memory.
The family would like to thank all her dear friends and caregivers, especially the nursing staff at Care Parters and Mission Health. We are so grateful.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Brookstone Church, 283 Merrimon Avenue with Reverend Johnny Prettyman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM at the church. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 12, 2019