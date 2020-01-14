|
|
Janet Hall
Mars Hill - Janet Hall, 87, passed away January 13, 2020 at Aston Park Healthcare Center. She lived her life in the Big Laurel Creek community of Madison County. Janet was born May 27, 1932 to the late James Oliver and Hulda Shook Hall. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Oie Hall, who passed away July 26, 2018.
Janet spent 35 years as an educator for the state of North Carolina. Most of that time was spent teaching in the Madison County school system. Her specialty was high school mathematics. Many of her former students are successful today because of her ability to teach them to learn and apply anything from basic math to trigonometry and calculus. Janet was a strict teacher and expected a lot from her students but they respected her and knew if they were willing to learn she would do anything in her power to help them.
Janet retired from teaching in 1989 to help care for her aging parents. At the time of her retirement she was head of the mathematics department at Madison High School. Janet loved Duke Blue Devil's basketball, reading and going to movies, shopping and many road trips with her best friend of more than 60 years, Carol Whitt.
She grew beautiful flowers and always had a large vegetable garden. Before they became unable, she and her brother Oie grew their gardens side by side in the same field. They were always comparing who had the biggest and best tasting vegetables. Janet always shared her produce with family, friends and neighbors not wanting anyone to do without.
Janet is survived by and will be greatly missed by her nephew Neil Hall (Michelle) and nieces Cynthia Black (Billy) and Karla Hagan (Larry). She always played an active role in their lives and loved them as her own. Also surviving Janet are great nieces Natalie Bateson (Ben) and Kara Ann Hagan, great nephews Vance Hagan and Cambell Hall and great great nephews Ephraim and Mirren Bateson.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Marjory Kiess will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Cynthia, Neil and Karla would like to thank the staff of the 500 Hall at Aston Park Healthcare Center for all the excellent care they provided Janet while she was with them. Flowers are appreciated or a donation in Janet's name may be made to: The Employee Appreciation Fund, Aston Park Healthcare Center, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020