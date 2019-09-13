|
Janet Ledford Edwards
Swannanoa - Janet Ledford Edwards, 58, of Swannanoa, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019.
Janet was born November 30, 1960 in Johnson City, TN. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Janet dedicated her career to working as a Registered Nurse for the VA Medical Center and Mission Hospital. She loved and prayed for all her patients. Janet was a member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, OM Ledford; sister, Mary Jane Ledford; and brother, Harold Edwards.
Janet is survived by her husband, Kevin Edwards; mother, Jewel Ledford; daughters, Michel'le Cathey (Austin) and Erica Arndt (Billy); siblings, Robert Lee Ledford, Diane Edwards, Barbara Riddle, Elizabeth Ledford, Olenna Lowrey, OM Ledford Jr., and Jason Ledford; grandchildren, Tessa, Sydney, Oliver and Malaki; God daughter, Kaitlyn Cressman; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Grassy Branch Baptist Church with a celebration of life service immediately following.
Burial will be in Grassy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville 28805.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019