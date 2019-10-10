Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Janet Merrill Hines Obituary
Janet Merrill Hines

Fairview - Janet Maxine Hines, 77, of Fairview passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Pauline Merrill.

She is survived by her husband, Charles "Fred" Hines; three daughters, Terri Amerson of Summerton, SC, Sherri Hines of Asheville and Danielle Wright of Fairview; a granddaughter, Neena Thorpe; a brother, Gene Merrill and wife Pat; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, October 12 in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. with Revs. Jerry Wilson and Charles Rogers officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. is assisting with arrangements. and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
