Janette Grindstaff
Spruce Pine - Janette Young Grindstaff, 92, widow of Charles Grindstaff, passed away Saturday, December 28 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Spruce Pine, NC June 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Jettie Duncan Young of the Pine Branch Community. She was a graduate of Harris High School and begun her career at the Tri-County News under the direction of S.T. Henry. She later worked in the Mitchell County School System for twenty years and with her husband in the family funeral business at Webb Funeral Home where she retired.
She was baptized at an early age at Pine Branch Baptist Church and moved her membership to the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine in 1957. She was a very devoted member of First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class and Elderberries, she taught in the children's department, served on the several committees, and was a charter member of the committee that began the Chrismon Tree tradition. Most importantly, she brought her three children to church and led them to Christ. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Spruce Pine. She was also, a member of the Red Hats, Mitchell County Homemakers and a Saturday morning breakfast club. Her hobbies were reading, traveling and ceramics. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and MawMaw. She was a true lady and will be missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories are a son, John Charles Grindstaff of Elizabethton, TN; two daughters, Charlene Phillips and husband, Tommy of Spruce Pine and Crystal Pittman and husband, Jeff of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren, Corey Canipe and wife, Lyndsey of Roanoake, VA, Carey Presnell of Asheville, Nickki Edwards of Fletcher, Candace Downey and husband, Joe of Black Mountain, Caleb Pittman and wife, Ashley of Abbeville, SC and Ayla Snead and husband, Edward of Greenwood, SC; six
great-grandchildren, Ryan, Riley, Jordan, Shelby, Saphira and Olivia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Ralph Young and a grandson Jeffrey Ray Pittman, Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with Dr. Rocky Branch and the Rev. Larry Sprinkle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. www.hospiceblueridge.com.
A gracious thank you to care givers Suzanne Dayton, Chris Hobson, Louise McClellan, Hospice nurse, Cynthia Wilson and all the staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
The family is at the home of Tommy and Charlene Phillips, 13528 Highway 226 S, Spruce Pine.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019