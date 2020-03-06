|
|
Janey Lee Stahle
Janey Lee Stahle, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on September 3, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, Janey was a resident of Ormond Beach, Florida for the past 23 years. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Jessie James.
Janey had a real zest for life, and she lived it passionately. She was kind and helpful to others. She enjoyed modeling and teaching charm classes to teenagers, and was an active member of numerous church, social and civic organizations. Whether it was a social event, a lovely dinner, playing bridge (and winning!), tennis or enjoying the outdoors, Janey wanted to do it all. Some of her happiest moments were shared with her husband Gabe of 65 years traveling the world and taking part in life adventures that they always seemed to find. And the time that Janey spent with her family was time she cherished. She had a ball with her seemingly countless girlfriends. Everyone that knew her will never forget her spirited, unforgettable laugh. In all that she did, Janey saw life with a child-like wonder. You will be missed, Sweet Baby Jane.
In 1954 after attending Washington University, Janey accepted a position at KGUL-TV in Galveston, Texas. It is here that she met and married her husband, Gabe, prior to moving to Asheville, North Carolina in 1954 to work for WLOS-TV. It is in Asheville that Janey and Gabe lived for 38 years and raised their family.
Janey is survived by her beloved husband, Gabriel Carl Stahle, sons Bruce (Jo), and Kent (Pam), and daughter Tina Staley Sherman (Harris); and granddaughters Kristina, Stephanie, and Alex Stahle. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Russell.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020