Janice Dean Hyder Waters
Statesville - Janice Dean Hyder Waters, 76, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Maple Leaf Health Care. Janice was born November 28, 1942 in Asheville, NC to Neil Hyder and Catherine Woody Hyder. She attended Asheville City Schools and Mitchell Community College. She spent her entire working life in the service of others in medical care in several North Carolina towns as a doctor's assistant, dental assistant, a CNA, a medical secretary and in private health care.
Janice married her childhood sweetheart Dewey D. Waters on December 17, 1960, they shared 58-1/2 loving married years together.
Janice was preceded in death by her mother, father and grandparents. Janice is survived by her husband of 58-1/2 years, Dewey Waters, of Statesville; children, Catherine "Cathy" McCracken (Jeff) of Clyde, NC, Karen Waters (Mike Roten) of Stony Point and Dewey "Doug" Waters, Jr. of Statesville; by her brother, Jack Hyder (Diane) of Asheville; by a granddaughter near and dear to her heart, Logan Holt; by her fur babies, Muffy and Joey, whom she loved dearly and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Waters will receive friends at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00pm with a funeral service at 3:00pm with Rev. Mike Kilpatrick officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens as well as the staff of Maple Leaf Health Care for their continued care of Mrs. Waters. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Waters name be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 18, 2019