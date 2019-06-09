Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Morris


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Morris Obituary
Janice Morris

Asheville - Janice C. Morris, a resident of Givens Estates in Asheville, died May 30, 2019 at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vera Coron and grandson, Samuel Morris. Her husband of 68 years, Francis Morris, died May 22, 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Lacinda Cisel of AZ: sons, Robert Morris of Asheville, and James Morris of FL; several grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

She will join her husband in the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Morris Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now