|
|
Janice Morris
Asheville - Janice C. Morris, a resident of Givens Estates in Asheville, died May 30, 2019 at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vera Coron and grandson, Samuel Morris. Her husband of 68 years, Francis Morris, died May 22, 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Lacinda Cisel of AZ: sons, Robert Morris of Asheville, and James Morris of FL; several grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
She will join her husband in the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Morris Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019