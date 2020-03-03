|
Janis Marie Kriegel Johnsen
Fairview - Janis Marie Johnsen, 90, of Fairview, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Chicago, IL, Janis was the daughter of the late Michael and Bernice Fenton Kriegel. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Peter Holz and her second husband, Lyle Johnsen, as well as one brother, Glenn Kriegel.
Janis worked for over 20 years as a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance,
She is survived by three children, Kim Johnsen, Gail Difazzio (Jim) and Peter Holz (Tracy); eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel, Jaime, Jeffrey, Kristi, Adrienne, Lindsey and Peter; eight great-grandchildren, her beloved cat, Smokey and many newly-made friends.
At Janis' request, there will be no funeral service. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Janis' obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020