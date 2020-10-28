1/1
Jaron Martin Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaron Martin Fox

Mars Hill - Jaron Martin Fox, 22, a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle & nephew, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was a native of Madison County and the son of Ronald Martin and Kathy Wilson Fox. Jaron is a 2016 graduate of Madison High School and received his bachelor's degree from Coastal California University. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Mildred Lewis Wilson, and paternal grandfather, David Martin Fox.

In addition to his parents, Jaron is survived by his sisters, Leslie Lewis (David), Becky Ammons (Jonathan) and Summer Diemer (John); paternal grandmother, Joann Dycus Fox; nieces, Rylie Ammons and Adelyn Lewis; nephews, Morgan, Camden, and Holden Lewis; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1-3pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.

At other times, the family will be at the home of Ronnie & Kathy, 322 Lloyd Drive, Mars Hill, NC 28754.

Everyone that knew Jaron, loved him. He had the sweetest soul, with a selfless, compassionate heart that loved others unconditionally.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved