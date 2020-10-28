Jaron Martin Fox
Mars Hill - Jaron Martin Fox, 22, a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle & nephew, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was a native of Madison County and the son of Ronald Martin and Kathy Wilson Fox. Jaron is a 2016 graduate of Madison High School and received his bachelor's degree from Coastal California University. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Mildred Lewis Wilson, and paternal grandfather, David Martin Fox.
In addition to his parents, Jaron is survived by his sisters, Leslie Lewis (David), Becky Ammons (Jonathan) and Summer Diemer (John); paternal grandmother, Joann Dycus Fox; nieces, Rylie Ammons and Adelyn Lewis; nephews, Morgan, Camden, and Holden Lewis; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1-3pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Ronnie & Kathy, 322 Lloyd Drive, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Everyone that knew Jaron, loved him. He had the sweetest soul, with a selfless, compassionate heart that loved others unconditionally.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
