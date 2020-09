Jarvis FenderWeaverville - Jarvis Fender, 84, of Weaverville, NC, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Flag Pond, Tennessee to the late Hobert and Vina Roberts Fender. He served in the U.S. Army.Surviving are daughter, Debra Osteen (Dean), son, Michael Fender; sister, Irene Peek; four grandchildren, Amanda Cain, Ashley Fender D'Innocenzi, Leighton Cain, and Kaitlyn McMahan (Ben); great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Kylie McMahan and his beloved dog Bubba.No services are planned. The family will receive friends at their residence.Memorials may be sent to Michael Fender and Debra Osteen at 31 Clarks Chapel Church Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787 in honor of Jarvis to assist with final expenses.Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com