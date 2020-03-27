|
Jason Andrew Young
Woodfin - Jason Andrew Young, 48, of Woodfin, NC, left this world for his next great adventure on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home with his wife by his side after a 5-year valiant battle with cancer.
Jason was born on December 20, 1971, to Andy and Barbara Young in Charleston, SC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with dual majors of History and Political Science and the University of South Carolina-Charleston with a Master of Public Administrations. He met his wife Johanna Huggins Young in 1992 and married in 1997. The family, along with many friends and colleagues, has lost an incredible human being. His passions were politics, history, The Town of Woodfin, but most of all, his son, Kennedy, and daughter, Autumn. Indeed, a noble person, he lived to make the world a better place. His sense of humor and passion will be forever missed.
Jason's career highlights, which provided him the most satisfaction, included working as a Democratic Field Strategist during the 2000 Presidential season, as a lobbyist in Washington, DC for various nonprofits, but most of all as the Town Administrator for the Town of Woodfin for the last 18 years. Though he left us way too early, while with us he embraced opportunities to make others' lives better. Jason accomplished this mission through his work with the Town of Woodfin and the various regional Boards and Committees he was part of, as well as his lifelong involvement with democratic politics, animal rights issues, and his ever-present focus on protecting the environment. His smile, wicked wit and charming ways can never be replaced. Jason was truly one of a kind.
Those who will miss Jason the most include his wife Johanna, son Kennedy, and daughter Autumn; his parents, mother-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts; a host of close friends and associates; the people of Woodfin; and his cat, Mr. Bitey and dog, Chloe, whom he rescued from a life on the streets.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, A Celebration of Life service will be held at a to be determined date. Please check the Town of Woodfin Facebook page at the end of April for details. A permanent measure you can take to honor Jason and his lifelong commitment to all would be to adopt Meatfree Mondays.
Memorials can be made in his honor to the , the Asheville Humane Society (not Brother Wolf, please), or the Town of Woodfin's Spay and Neutering program.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020