Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Visitation
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Jason David Weeks Obituary
Jason David Weeks

Asheville - Jason David Weeks, 40, of Asheville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in his residence.

Born in Rome, Georgia, he was the husband of Kellie (Conner) Weeks of Asheville, and the son of Richard Weeks and his wife Joye of Cedartown, GA, and Tina (Cordle) Brock and her husband Joseph of Rome, GA.

Jason worked in the telecommunications industry as a programmer.

Jason loved his family and the outdoors. His friends were important to him; he loved to laugh and make others laugh too. Jason was able to see the good in everyone; he will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: David Zane, George Mason, Leila Mae, and Leona Marie Weeks, all at home; two sisters, Britney Weeks of Young Harris, GA and Susan Weeks of Rome, GA; his maternal grandmother, Billie Sue Cordle of Rome, GA; and two nephews, Jonathan Gresham and Hugh Dean Morgan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, 72 Long Shoals Rd., Arden with Rev. Howard Hanger officiating. Friends will be received after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions in Jason's memory may be made to IC Imagine Mountain Bike Trail at ICImagine.flipcause.com. Click the button that says "In Memory of Jason Weeks".

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
