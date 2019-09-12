Services
Jason Thomas Buckner


1977 - 2019
Etowah - Jason Thomas Buckner, age 41, of Etowah, died Monday, September 9, 2019.

Jason was born December 15, 1977 in Buncombe County to Tommy and Karen Sluder Buckner of Leicester. He had been employed as a manager in wine production with the Biltmore Company for 19 years. Jason loved music, riding his Harley and working out.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tammy Kiser Buckner, daughter, Brynlynn Kiser, son, Jacob Buckner, and step-son, Breyer Owen all of Etowah; sisters, Lynna Buckner Frye and husband Bobby of Asheville; several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday the 13th of September 2019 in Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Hwy, Leicester. Reverend Chad Ellege will officiate. Burial will follow in Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

West Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
