Jay Earle SilvermanAsheville - Jay Earle Silverman, age 81, of Asheville, NC, passed away on July 18, 2020 at home after a long illness.Born March 30, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Dr. Irving Silverman and Pearl Mantel Silverman, he earned his BS from Columbia University and his MS from George Washington University. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Continental Army Headquarters.He enjoyed a long career in computer systems, retiring as a manager from Merrill Lynch & Co. in New York City.In 2000 he moved to Asheville near family. After retirement he volunteered as a tutor at Claxton School and the Literacy Council and at the soup kitchen at ABCCM.He was a longtime member at Temple Sinai in Summit, New Jersey and at Congregation Beth HaTephila in Asheville. In his later years he was an active and beloved member of the Jewish Family Services Elder Club.He enjoyed singing in the glee club at Columbia University and the choir at Temple Sinai. He played harmonica at the Elder Club.A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife Penelope Silverman, his son Jeffrey Silverman, his brother Dr. Robert Silverman and his brother-in-law A. Duncan Ray.Memorial services will be held at a later date because of the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jewish Family Services of Western North Carolina.