Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Land of Sky Shrine Club
39 Spring Cove Road
Swannanoa, NC
Asheville - Alvin Jay Gregory, Jr., 49, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Jay was a well-known roofing contractor in the Black Mountain area. He was the son everyone wanted to have, and knew no stranger. He loved fishing, camping, and old cars, and will forever be remembered as a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, Pop-Pop/Poppy, brother, uncle and friend.

Jay was the son of Alvin Jay Gregory, Sr. and wife Brenda, and Priscilla Ann Conner Nesbitt and husband, Jay's "Pap," Gene.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his bride of 14 years, Karen McFee Gregory; children: Allie (the love of his life), Hannah (Austin), Jonathan (Jasmine), and Jeffrey (Tara); grandchildren: Maci, Averi, Aubrey, Laylah and Dallas; sister, Connie Wright and husband Stanley; lifelong friends/brothers: Jamey Vess, Frank Stroupe and Wayne Cabe; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Land of Sky Shrine Club, 39 Spring Cove Road, Swannanoa, NC 28778.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Jay's family.

To sign Jay's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
