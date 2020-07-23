Jay W. Stephens "Honey"
Jay passed away peacefully at home July 21, 2020 with family around him.
Jay was born in Pasaic, NJ on March 12, 1928. He was the son of Ivy and Walter Berridge. Ivy later remarried George Stephens who adopted Jay and was a wonderful loving father.
After graduating from Fair Lawn High School, Fairlawn N.J. Jay went on to join the US Navy. After completing his tour of duty he graduated from Florida Southern in Lakeland Florida.
Jay was very athletic in high school and college. He loved golfing and wood working. Very even tempered and funny, but would occasionally lose his temper at golf. Jay always had a great sense of humor. We have treasured memories of all the laughs we shared together.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Scott Stephens of Asheville, and daughter, Jayne B. Stephens of Asheville. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia of Weaverville. Son Mark and granddaughter Caitlyn of VA. Beloved grandson Spencer Stephens of Asheville. Stepdaughters Tammy (Butch) of Alexander and Kim (Bobby) of Weaverville and granddaughter Sarah Ann Buchanan, the sunshine and love of his life who nicknamed Jay Honey and it stuck. What a treasure he was for so many friends and family.
Thanks to the Asheville VA for many years of care and later the VA Primary Home Based Care. Special thanks to Allyson Stone and Kate Siebert. Very special thanks to his wonderful caregiver Melissa Soles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com