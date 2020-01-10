Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jb Wallin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jb Wallin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jb Wallin Obituary
JB Wallin

Mars Hill - JB Bailey Wallin died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina.

A native of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lottie English Bailey and was preceded in death by her husband Porter Wallin; brothers Grady, Riley, Junior and Farris Bailey; sister, Ruth Bailey and a grandson Thomas Ponder.

JB enjoyed gardening and beekeeping, but was most passionate about cooking and feeding people whether it was with her job as a cook, making cakes to sell at the tailgate market, or at her home where no visitor or loved one ever left hungry.

Mrs. Wallin is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Ponder, Marsha Boyd (Sam), Vickie Carver (Bulow); son, Freddie Wallin (Jane); sister, Cholia Cherry (Joe); brothers, Paul (Carol), Joe (Martha), Ted, Zack (Jane) and Bennie (Verna) Bailey; grandchildren, Laura Ponder, James (Athena) and Stephen (Maria) Carver,

Cory (Emily) Wallin, Jacob Wallin, and Jared (Savannah) Wallin; great-grandchildren Mikayla Carver, Easton Carver and Aidan Carver, Adalyn Wallin and Zeke Wallin.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm at Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church, of which she was a member on Sunday, January 12th with a funeral service following at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church for a special project.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -