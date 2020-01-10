|
|
JB Wallin
Mars Hill - JB Bailey Wallin died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina.
A native of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lottie English Bailey and was preceded in death by her husband Porter Wallin; brothers Grady, Riley, Junior and Farris Bailey; sister, Ruth Bailey and a grandson Thomas Ponder.
JB enjoyed gardening and beekeeping, but was most passionate about cooking and feeding people whether it was with her job as a cook, making cakes to sell at the tailgate market, or at her home where no visitor or loved one ever left hungry.
Mrs. Wallin is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Ponder, Marsha Boyd (Sam), Vickie Carver (Bulow); son, Freddie Wallin (Jane); sister, Cholia Cherry (Joe); brothers, Paul (Carol), Joe (Martha), Ted, Zack (Jane) and Bennie (Verna) Bailey; grandchildren, Laura Ponder, James (Athena) and Stephen (Maria) Carver,
Cory (Emily) Wallin, Jacob Wallin, and Jared (Savannah) Wallin; great-grandchildren Mikayla Carver, Easton Carver and Aidan Carver, Adalyn Wallin and Zeke Wallin.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm at Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church, of which she was a member on Sunday, January 12th with a funeral service following at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church for a special project.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020