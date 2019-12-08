|
Jean Boone Benfield
Biltmore Forest - Jean Boone Benfield, 82, of Biltmore Forest, died Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Richard A. Benfield, a daughter, Kimberly Jean Daily, of Greece, son, Glenn Daily, of Asheville, two brothers, Jack Boone, of Colorado, Glenn Boone, of Weaverville, and a step-daughter, Diane Benfield, of Florida.
She was born in the Haw Creek section of Buncombe County, N.C., the daughter of Glenn J. Boone and Emma Holmes Boone. In 1946 her family moved to Bear Creek Road near Leicester, and in 1955 she was a member of the last graduating class in the old West Buncombe High School.
Jean was very proud of her rural heritage, and of her English and Scot ancestors who came to America in the seventeenth century. They were among the first settlers in Buncombe County. She was a descendant of Israel Boone, brother of American frontiersman Daniel.
She loved the country people; cherishing a way of life she knew growing up in the 1940s and 1950s. Jean wrote a book, Mountain Born, a recollection of life and language in Western North Carolina. In particular, she took great delight in the old words and sayings of the mountain people. Research and genealogy were two of her great interests. She revered Western Civilization and its foundation, Christianity.
Reading was a lifetime's passion; English history, mysteries, spy novels and historical fiction. She enjoyed her house; decorating, needlepoint, cooking, and keeping fit. For many years she hiked in her beautiful mountains. She regarded those times spent in her hiking boots as some of her happiest.
Observing nature and four legged creatures gave her much pleasure. She adored animals, especially her Welsh corgis.
She was a patron of the Old Buncombe Genealogical Society, Asheville, the Buncombe County Humane Society, the Richard and Jean Benfield Endowment Fund at AB Tech Community College, and the Richard and Jean Benfield Endowment Fund at Hillsdale College.
A graveside service will be held. Arrangements are available at www.grocefuneralhome.com, "Obituaries." Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019