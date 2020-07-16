Jean Briggs
Mars Hill - Jean Elizabeth Miller Briggs, 74, of Mars Hill, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was a native of Haywood County, the daughter of Stephenson Henry Miller and Bessie Arrington Miller, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a brother, James H. "Bud" Miller. She was a member of Hazelwood Baptist Church and recently attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Jean is survived by Bruce B. Briggs and their daughter E. Ashley Briggs and her husband, Robin Lyles, and her beloved cat, Oscar. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Bryson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jean was a very attractive person in many ways and was selected as "Miss Haywood County" as a young lady and later, while a student at Mars Hill College she was selected "Miss Laurel" for the annual Laurel Pageant. She graduated from Mars Hill College with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics.
She worked in the business community for a number of years and returned to Waynesville to care for her elderly father and her mother during their last illnesses.
Jean was very family-oriented and enjoyed her association with them, preparing many special dishes and meals for her family and the Briggs Sunday dinner. She was very attached to her young nieces and nephews which she considered the same as her grandchildren.
Jean was a people person and had numerous friends during the past few years. She especially enjoyed working part time with Rachel Graves at the "Cottage Door" in Weaverville, where she renewed old friendships and made new friends.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1343 Bailey Street, Mars Hill, with the family receiving friends at the church at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Tim Lolley, pastor of Hazelwood Baptist Church will be conducting the service. Pallbearers will be Mike Sease, Grayson Briggs, Jerry Robertson, William Briggs, Jimmy McAlister, and Steve C. Powell.
Memorials can be made to your favorite charity
in Jean's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org