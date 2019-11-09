|
Jean Carver Sexton
Alexander - Jean Carver Sexton, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Jean was born in Madison County and was a daughter of the late Albert and Minnie Cody Carver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn James Burnette, in 1962, and Frank Robert Sexton, to whom she was married for more than 50 years, who died in January of this year; her son, Charles Randall Burnette (2002); daughter, Cheryl Grace Sexton Rombowski (2010); and sisters, Kate Carver and Glenna Bates.
Mrs. Sexton worked in clerical and accounting for Square D, from which she retired, and more recently with the City of Asheville. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.
Jean enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading, but her family was her first priority, always concerned for their care and well-being. She also loved her church and the Lord with all her heart.
Her family includes her daughter, Barbara Lusk; her daughter-in-law, Penny Burnette (Kenneth Fagin); granddaughters, Timerie Podell (Clint), Hilary Rombowski and Stacy Rombowski; several great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalee Carver and brothers, Vernon Carver, Bobby Carver, Howard Carver, John Carver and Patrick Carver.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at West Asheville Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr., and the Rev. Matthew Templeton officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family expresses their appreciation to Jean's caregivers, Glenda Payne, Barbara Bramlett, Helen Proffitt, Karen Burnette and Lillian Peek.
Memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019