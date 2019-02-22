|
Jean Cordell Cornwell
Green Creek - Jean Cordell Cornwell of Green Creek went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Asheville, she was the daughter of the Late Robert Brooks Cordell and Lila White Cordell. She was a member of Green Creek First Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Lee Roy Cornwell; one daughter, Becky Cornwell; one son, Rob Cornwell (Gwen); three grandchildren, Jessi Goney, Alisha Harris (Eric) and Tanner Cornwell; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Moore and Sara Brinkley; her Tennessee Walker, Zeke.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Green Creek First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Hooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Creek Fire & Rescue, 8645 NC 9 South, Columbus, NC 28722.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneral chapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019