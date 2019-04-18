|
|
Jean Edwards
Marshall - Jean Elizabeth McDaris Edwards, 90, of Marshall, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Grant and Muriel Glen Buckner McDaris and a lifelong resident of Madison County. She was an employee with Hammarlund Mfg. until it closed and since retiring from Shadowline Inc. Mrs. Edwards played the organ and piano for over 70 years at Bull Creek Baptist Church, of which she was a lifelong member.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul James Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her daughter, Paula Edwards; son, Michael Edwards (Sonia); brothers, Warren, Herschel (Ginny) and Hal (Chick) McDaris; grandchildren, Shawna Shelton, David and Steve Wyatt; great grandchildren, Logan and Adam Shelton; and Brayden, Avery and Chase Wyatt; several nieces and nephews; a special sister in life; Dot Cody; and grand dog Jake.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Kevin Boone and Stanley Peek will officiate. The burial will follow in the Edwards Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison County Hospice, PO Box 69, Marshall, NC 28753.
At other times, the family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019