Jean Elizabeth Spivey Ernst
Asheville - Jean Elizabeth Spivey Ernst, 93, of WNC Baptist Home died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born October 20, 1925 a native of Buncombe Co., she was the daughter of the late Ardell and Vera Brown Sprivey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald D. Ernst and her son, Randy Ernst.
She is survived by her sons Larry Ernst (Charmaine) of Winter Springs, Florida, and Ronald Ernst of Jacksonville, Florida; grandson, Adrain Ernst (Margaret) of Asheville; granddaughter, Chimene Kalinowski, of Winter Springs, Florida; great-granddaughters, Breanna and Alexis; and brother, Jack Spivey (Lynda) of Asheville.
Jean was Valedictorian of the 1942 Class at West Buncombe High School and a graduate of Cecil's Business College. In her career, she worked for Elmore and Martin Law Firm, 20th Century Heating and retired from UNCA, where she was secretary in the Engineering Department.
Jean was active in the WNC Airstream Association, St. Joseph's Hospital Volunteer program, and Founder of the Golden Girls club. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 80 years.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:00 before the funeral. Burial will be in Green Hills Cemetery.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 20, 2019