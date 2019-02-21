|
|
Jean H. Burr
Canton - Jean Viola Hunsinger Burr, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Silver Bluff Nursing Home.
She was born September 13, 1921 to Arthur Allen and Lillian Hamilton Hunsinger on the Hunsinger Farm in Franklin Township, Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. While attending Kings County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York in 1942, she met Webster B. Burr, USMC of Rochester, New York, stationed in Quantico, Virginia. They were married 4 months later before he was shipped off to the South Pacific. They raised their family in Rochester, New York, retired to Pine Island, Florida and lastly moved to Candler, North Carolina to be near family. She was a long time genealogist writing several family histories, was a member of the Hunsinger Family Association, Hugh Rogers Chapter of DAR and a lifetime member of the Lee County Genealogical Society, Fort Myers, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 66 years, Webster Burr, who died in 2008; a sister, Berniece Hunsinger Cain (Fred) and son-in-law, James Nolan.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christina Burr Nolan of Perry, New York and Sally Burr Morgan (Brad) of Canton; four granddaughters, Katie Nolan Church (Scott), Jen Nolan Sattora (Matt), Megan Morgan Brose (Darin) and Molly Morgan Stroud (Dan); six great-grandchildren, Holley, Cadence, Wyatt, Maverick, McKinley and Brecklyn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Canton Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Esta Jarrett officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Inurnment will be in historic Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Silver Bluff Village for their loving care of Jean over the past five years.
Memorials may be made to Canton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 784, Canton, NC 28716, Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, 400 Franklin Hill Road, Hallstead, PA 18822 or to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019