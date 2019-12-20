|
Jean Hollingsworth
Candler - Polly Jean Galloway Hollingsworth, 84, of Candler, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her residence.
A native of Hendersonville, NC, Jean was the daughter of the late Roy Jackson Galloway and Jessie Mae Davenport Galloway. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Jean Presley, and by her brother, Sam Galloway.
Jean was a sales director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a 40+ year breast cancer survivor, and a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce Hollingsworth; daughter, Judy Garrison (Jim); son, Buddy Hollingsworth (Mark); daughter, Connie Saunders (Brett); grandchildren, Julie Robinson, Donnie Davis, Michael Davis, Mandi Bradford, Jamie Revis, Christy Saunders, and Catherine Saunders; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother, Johnny Orr (Barbara).
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm. on February 15, 2020, at the West Asheville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock,NC 28731
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019