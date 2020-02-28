|
Jean Lane Davis Walker
Jean Lane Davis Walker, 97, died February 20, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville N.C.
She was born in Richmond, Va. March 1st, 1922, to Edgar William Davis and Zada Virginia Lane Davis. She attended Randolph Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg before joining the first class of women Marines. Jean proudly served three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1945 at the rank of paymaster sergeant.
While stationed in Philadelphia, she met and married John Samuel Walker, a Jefferson Medical College student who gave wartime service in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.
Together, they raised five children while living all over the country. One of the many places they lived was Atlanta, where the two of them helped found Saint Anne's Episcopal Church.
Jean had an effervescent personality. Though she was no stranger to heartache and adversity, she had a way of rising above it, embracing life to the fullest, and inviting everyone else to celebrate life with her.
Jean was preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. John Samuel Walker; one of their five children, a son, Samuel Vivian Walker; and a brother, Edgar William Davis Jr.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Virginia Davis Walker Cobb, and husband Patrick of Atlanta; son, Hugh Raven Walker of Asheville; son, Joseph Andrew Walker of Broomfield, Colo.; and daughter, Jean Lane Walker McCoy and husband Kenneth of Huntersville. Jean's grandchildren are Samuel Patrick Cobb (Kip) and wife Eileen of Atlanta; John Pal Walker and wife Ashley of Asheville; Jennifer Holi Welch and husband Charles of Tryon; Crystal Love Walker of Atlanta; and Zada Jane McCoy of Huntersville. Her great grandchildren are Cameron Samuel Cobb and Sydney Elizabeth Cobb of Atlanta; Tahj Micai Walker of Asheville; Paul Skye Laverty of Athens; Cecilia Rose Laverty of Tryon; and Blue Walker of Huntersville.
The family appreciates the loving and caring community Deerfield provided for Jean in her last 20 years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at St. Giles Chapel, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville. A reception will follow. The family requests that attendees wear something purple.
Jean's ashes will be interred at St. Anne's Episcopal Memorial Garden in Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deerfield Residency Fund and to St. Giles Chapel.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020