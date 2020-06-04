Jean M. Conley
Leicester - Virginia "Jean" Marie English Conley, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in New York City, NY and moved to Asheville as a small child. She retired from Tastee Diner Restaurant following 35 years of service as a waitress, enjoyed all sports and loved playing bingo.
Mrs. Conley was a daughter of the late James Carroll English and Virginia Teresa Laclaire English and was the wife of Ronald Carl Conley who died October 9, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald David Conley; brother, Alfred English and best friend Hannah Mullins.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Hollifield and lifelong companion, Albert Franklin of the home; grandsons, Daniel Wayne Hollifield and wife, Anitra, Ronald Edward Franklin and Christopher Conley all of Leicester; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Currie and husband, Ernie of Denver, NC and brother, Eddie Mehaffey and wife, Maddie of Claremont, NC.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
To sign Mrs. Conley's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Leicester - Virginia "Jean" Marie English Conley, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in New York City, NY and moved to Asheville as a small child. She retired from Tastee Diner Restaurant following 35 years of service as a waitress, enjoyed all sports and loved playing bingo.
Mrs. Conley was a daughter of the late James Carroll English and Virginia Teresa Laclaire English and was the wife of Ronald Carl Conley who died October 9, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald David Conley; brother, Alfred English and best friend Hannah Mullins.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Hollifield and lifelong companion, Albert Franklin of the home; grandsons, Daniel Wayne Hollifield and wife, Anitra, Ronald Edward Franklin and Christopher Conley all of Leicester; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Currie and husband, Ernie of Denver, NC and brother, Eddie Mehaffey and wife, Maddie of Claremont, NC.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
To sign Mrs. Conley's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.